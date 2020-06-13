House fire on Otterbein Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Ottberbein Avenue in Dayton Saturday afternoon.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that the two story home was seen with smoke coming from the first floor. When authorities arrived, the owner was already outside.
2 NEWS will update this story as it develops.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 40,848 cases, 2,554 deaths
- Lisbon FedEx worker posts emotional video saying he was spit on, called racial slur
- Fatal crash on Selma Pike
- Ohioans hold rallies across state asking DeWine to open schools in regular session this fall
- Semi hit Dollar Tree in Trotwood