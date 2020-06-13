House fire on Otterbein Avenue in Dayton

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Ottberbein Avenue in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that the two story home was seen with smoke coming from the first floor. When authorities arrived, the owner was already outside.

2 NEWS will update this story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS