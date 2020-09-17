Homeless youth partnering with Miami Valley Meals to cook thousands of meals for community during COVID

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Meals is now partnering with Daybreak Dayton, a youth shelter, to cook more meals for Miami Valley families.

Daybreak Dayton has a large kitchen as part of the Lindy’s Bakery program. Right now, Dayton youth can be hired to bake dog biscuits at Lindy’s bakery. This job teaches them valuable life lessons and job skills.

Now, that large kitchen is being used to prepare meals for Miami Valley Families. Since the partnership has started, the number of meals made has exceed 3,000.

“[We’re] helping them understand what it takes to produce food on a mass scale to feed our community,” said Joan Schiml, chief development officer of Daybreak Dayton

“Food insecurity right now is a big problem. People aren’t able to get back to their jobs,” said Amanda Delotelle, executive director of Miami Valley Meals. “We realized, we have an opportunity for a really beautiful partnership because [Daybreak] ]is already teaching the youth skills.”

The food is delivered to the Lindy’s Bakery kitchen from the food bank and then the meals are prepared for delivery. The group effort is led by executive chef, Aaron Kemp.

“‘[The partnership] has helped us grow from 200 to 300 meals a day to on average we can do around 500 or 600 meals a day,” said Kemp. “We got together and we realized we have a gift to give. We can cook, that’s what we do!”

“Homeless youth are really good at taking what comes and making something useful out of it. So, this is just another expression of a skill they already have.

The partnership also includes collaboration with Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, The Foodbank, Inc., East End Community Services and more.

For more information on receiving meals from Miami Valley Meals, click here.
Learn more about Miami Valley Meals here.

