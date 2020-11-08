Highest November temperature recorded in Dayton on Sunday

Dayton reached 80 for the first time ever in November.

80 degrees breaks the daily record of 75 set in 1945. It is also the new monthly high record.

Preciously Dayton hadn’t reached 80 degrees in November. The monthly high record of 79 was reached in 2016, 1975, and 1950.

More heat is on the way. A strong high-pressure system will keep temperatures in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through late on Tuesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be back around the normal high of 55 degrees.