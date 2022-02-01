A big winter storm is heading our way, and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through early Friday. We will likely see this watch upgraded to a warning as the event gets closer.

Initially, it won’t be too bad, as rain showers develop late Tuesday night. Rain will continue, heavy at times, through the day Wednesday. Street crews will not be able to effectively pre-treat roads, because of the heavy/prolonged rain expected. Sometime in the afternoon, we will see snow develop across the northwest counties. This is where snowfall totals will end up being the highest.

An area of mixed precipitation will expand Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Travel will become hazardous if not impossible in spots, with freezing rain and sleet. Snow will also expand and continue across the north during this time.

During the day Thursday, the snow line will continue its way south, and the icy mix will be limited to the far southeastern counties by Thursday evening.

We expect ice totals to range from a tenth of an inch to as much as a half inch, in spots that see freezing rain the longest. This could cause isolated to widespread power outages.

Road conditions will deteriorate on Thursday. It will also be windy, with blowing and drifting snow likely.

Snow will come to an end early Friday, and street crews will then have time to catch up. Road conditions will likely be poor in the morning, but improve through the day. Snowpack in much of the Miami Valley will hang around for awhile, as it turns a lot colder behind this system. The bands of accumulating snow in this initial forecast may need to be shifted, as we get a better idea of the track of this storm, so stay tuned.