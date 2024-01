DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A heavy police presence is being reported in Dayton.

Police have responded to the 1900 block of W. Third St. in Dayton for a reported shooting. Officers were dispatched Friday after noon.

Authorities at the scene tell 2 NEWS Roosevelt Elementary School has been placed on lockdown.

Our 2 NEWS crew is at the scene working to learn more information.

This story is developing.