(WOWK) — A list of haunted corn mazes, houses, hayrides and more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio for Fall 2022.

West Virginia

Boone County

Pecks Mill Haunted Trail

Location: Big Valley Road, Chapmanville, WV

Opening weekend Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Price unknown

More info: Facebook

Cabell County

Cooper Family Farms Haunted Corn Maze

Location: 1302 West Main St., Milton, WV

Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting Sept. 17

Price: $15

More info: Website | Facebook

Haunted Majestic Family Fear Park

Location: 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington, WV

Open on weekends, Sept. 30-Oct. 29

Price: General Admission – $20 | Fast Pass – $30 | Season Pass – $60 | Paranormal Ghost Hunt – $20

More info: Website | Facebook

Lovejoy Racing’s Haunted Barn

Location: 9405 Cooper Ridge Road, Milton, WV

Open Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 15, 22 & 29

Price: $10

More info: Facebook

Jackson County

Daley Haunts Neighborhood Haunted House

Location: 602 Fleming Ave., Ravenswood, WV

Open Oct. 29 & 31, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Price: Free

More info: Facebook

Kanawha County

Scareview Grave Schoul

Location: 109 High St., St. Albans, WV

Opening night Sept. 30

Price: $8 with non-perishable/canned food donation | $10 without donation | (Cash only)

More info: Facebook

Mingo County

Escape from The Old Hospital on College Hill

Location: 728 Mullberry St., Williamson, WV

Open Sept. 14-Oct. 31

Price: $40

More info: Website | Facebook

Putnam County

Fear on the Farm

Location: 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV

Open on weekends, Sept. 9-Oct. 29

Price: Regular Admission – $27.00 | Fast Pass – $32.00

More info: Website | Facebook

Roane County

Hysteria Haunted Experience

Location: 554 Spring Creek, Spencer, WV

Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30-Oct. 29

Price: Haunted House Admission – $25 | Haunted House + DEPRIVATION – $40

More info: Website | Facebook

Wayne County

Twelvepole Manor

Location: 335 Hall St., Wayne, WV

Open on weekends, Sept. 23-Nov. 5

Price: General Admission – $20 | Fast Pass – $35

More info: Facebook

Ohio

Athens County

Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams

Location: 28364 Osborne Road, Coolville, OH

Open Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 30-Oct.29

Price: $15

More info: Website

The Hunted Haunted Trail

Location: 16171 East Kasler Creek Road, Amesville, OH

Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30-Oct. 29

Price: $15

More info: Website

Jackson County

Fright at the Fairgrounds Haunted Barn

Location: Jackson County Fairgrounds, 96 Meadow Run Road, Wellston, OH

Open every Saturday in October, starting Oct. 8

Price: $15

More info: Facebook

Lawerence County

Horror in the Holler

Location: Izaak Walton Lake, 554 Township Road, 140 Pedro, OH

Open every Saturday, Oct. 1-29

Price: Adults – $8 | Kids – $5

More info: Ohio Haunters Association

The Haunted Tunnel

Location: Intersection of US Route 52 & State Route 93, Ironton, OH

Open Saturdays, Oct. 1-29

Price: $10

More info: Unofficial Facebook | No website or official Facebook available

The Lakeside Haunted Hayride

Location: Bailey’s Pay Lake, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton, OH

Open every Saturday in October

Price: $10

More info: Facebook

The Sexton’s Halloween Hill Drive-Thru

Location: 80 Township Road 84, North Chesapeake, OH

Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, starting Oct. 1

Price: Unknown

More info: Facebook

Meigs County

Nightmare on Main Street

Location: 320 East Main Street, Pomeroy, OH

Open Oct. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, & 31

Price: $5

More info: Website | Facebook

Scare at the Meigs Fair

Location: 41850 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy, OH

Open Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-Oct. 29

Price: $5

More info: Facebook

Scioto County

Terror in the Trees

Location: 444 Jacobs Cemetery Road, Lucasville, OH

Open every Friday and Saturday in October

Price: General Admission – $15 | Fast Pass $25

More info: Website | Facebook

The Orchard Haunted Attraction

Location: 2120 Nauvoo-Pond Creek Road, West Portsmouth, OH

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October.

Price: $10

More info: Website | Facebook

Pike County

Horror at Dogwood Pass

722 Adams Road, Beaver, OH

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October

Price: $20

More info: Facebook

Kentucky

Boyd County

Midnite Malice Haunted House

Location: 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland, KY

Open Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Sept. 23

Price: $10

More info: Facebook

Bogies Haunted House

Location: 1550 Wolohan Drive, Ashland, KY

Open every Friday and Saturday night in October

Price: $10

More info: Facebook

The Ties that Bind Historical Cemetery Walk

Location: 8252 Cannonsburg Rd, Catlettsburg, KY

Open Oct. 22, starting at 4 p.m.

Price unknown

More info: Facebook

Floyd County

Auxier Volunteer Fire Department Haunted Hayride

Location: The Old Golf Course at Jenny Wiley State Park, 419 Jenny Wiley Drive, Prestonsburg, KY

Open Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29

Price: $10

More info: Facebook

Creepy Creek Haunted House

Location: 378 Chestnut Grove, KY 114, Prestonsburg, KY (Middle Creek Fire Station No. 1)

Open Oct. 1 (Sensory Night), 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29

Price: $5 per person

More info: Facebook

Floyd Central High School Haunted House

Location: 651 Kentucky Route 680 West, Eastern, KY

Open Oct. 28-30

Price: $5

More info: Facebook

Greenup County

At the Park After Dark (Flatwoods Harvest Festival) – Haunted House and Escape Room

Location: Flatwoods City Park, 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY

Open Oct. 8

Price unknown

More info: Website | Facebook

R.C. Haunted Asylum

Location: 20 Antique Loop, South Shore, KY

Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 29

Price: $15

More info: Facebook

The West Russell Scarehouse

Location: 1119 Central Ave., Flatwoods, KY

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October

Price: $13

More info: Facebook

Johnson County

Van Lear Historical Society Haunted Museum

Location: 78 Miller’s Creek Road, Van Lear, KY

Open Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29

Price: $7

More info: Website | Facebook

Knox County

The Great Escape Corbin – Cabin in the Woods

Location: 1220 Master St Corbin, KY

Open through Oct. 31

Price: $25

More info: Website | Facebook

Lawrence County

Fallsburg Fearplex

Location: 5650 Highway 3 North, Louisa, KY

Open every Friday and Saturday night, Sept. 16-Oct. 30

Prices: Online Tickets – $20 | Onsite tickets- $25 | Speed Pass Online – $40 | Speed Pass Onsite – $45 | Parking – $3

More info: Website | Facebook

Lawrence County Fright Nights

Location: Lawrence County Wilderness Park, 77 Wilderness Road, Louisa, KY

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October

Price: $7

More info: Facebook

Letcher County

Mountain Mayhem

Location: 97 Tyler Lane, Whitesburg, KY

Opening night Oct. 8

Price unknown

More info: Facebook

Pike County

Hauntophobia 2022

Location: 40 Big Blue Springs Road, Ransom, KY 41558

Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16-Oct. 29

Price: Regular Admission – $23 (cash), $24 (card) | Fast Pass: $40 (cash), $42 (card)

More info: Website | Facebook

