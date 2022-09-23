(WOWK) — A list of haunted corn mazes, houses, hayrides and more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio for Fall 2022.
West Virginia
Boone County
Pecks Mill Haunted Trail
Location: Big Valley Road, Chapmanville, WV
Opening weekend Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
Price unknown
More info: Facebook
Cabell County
Cooper Family Farms Haunted Corn Maze
Location: 1302 West Main St., Milton, WV
Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting Sept. 17
Price: $15
More info: Website | Facebook
Haunted Majestic Family Fear Park
Location: 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington, WV
Open on weekends, Sept. 30-Oct. 29
Price: General Admission – $20 | Fast Pass – $30 | Season Pass – $60 | Paranormal Ghost Hunt – $20
More info: Website | Facebook
Lovejoy Racing’s Haunted Barn
Location: 9405 Cooper Ridge Road, Milton, WV
Open Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 15, 22 & 29
Price: $10
More info: Facebook
Jackson County
Daley Haunts Neighborhood Haunted House
Location: 602 Fleming Ave., Ravenswood, WV
Open Oct. 29 & 31, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Price: Free
More info: Facebook
Kanawha County
Scareview Grave Schoul
Location: 109 High St., St. Albans, WV
Opening night Sept. 30
Price: $8 with non-perishable/canned food donation | $10 without donation | (Cash only)
More info: Facebook
Mingo County
Escape from The Old Hospital on College Hill
Location: 728 Mullberry St., Williamson, WV
Open Sept. 14-Oct. 31
Price: $40
More info: Website | Facebook
Putnam County
Fear on the Farm
Location: 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV
Open on weekends, Sept. 9-Oct. 29
Price: Regular Admission – $27.00 | Fast Pass – $32.00
More info: Website | Facebook
Roane County
Hysteria Haunted Experience
Location: 554 Spring Creek, Spencer, WV
Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30-Oct. 29
Price: Haunted House Admission – $25 | Haunted House + DEPRIVATION – $40
More info: Website | Facebook
Wayne County
Twelvepole Manor
Location: 335 Hall St., Wayne, WV
Open on weekends, Sept. 23-Nov. 5
Price: General Admission – $20 | Fast Pass – $35
More info: Facebook
Ohio
Athens County
Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams
Location: 28364 Osborne Road, Coolville, OH
Open Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 30-Oct.29
Price: $15
More info: Website
The Hunted Haunted Trail
Location: 16171 East Kasler Creek Road, Amesville, OH
Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30-Oct. 29
Price: $15
More info: Website
Jackson County
Fright at the Fairgrounds Haunted Barn
Location: Jackson County Fairgrounds, 96 Meadow Run Road, Wellston, OH
Open every Saturday in October, starting Oct. 8
Price: $15
More info: Facebook
Lawerence County
Horror in the Holler
Location: Izaak Walton Lake, 554 Township Road, 140 Pedro, OH
Open every Saturday, Oct. 1-29
Price: Adults – $8 | Kids – $5
More info: Ohio Haunters Association
The Haunted Tunnel
Location: Intersection of US Route 52 & State Route 93, Ironton, OH
Open Saturdays, Oct. 1-29
Price: $10
More info: Unofficial Facebook | No website or official Facebook available
The Lakeside Haunted Hayride
Location: Bailey’s Pay Lake, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton, OH
Open every Saturday in October
Price: $10
More info: Facebook
The Sexton’s Halloween Hill Drive-Thru
Location: 80 Township Road 84, North Chesapeake, OH
Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, starting Oct. 1
Price: Unknown
More info: Facebook
Meigs County
Nightmare on Main Street
Location: 320 East Main Street, Pomeroy, OH
Open Oct. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, & 31
Price: $5
More info: Website | Facebook
Scare at the Meigs Fair
Location: 41850 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy, OH
Open Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-Oct. 29
Price: $5
More info: Facebook
Scioto County
Terror in the Trees
Location: 444 Jacobs Cemetery Road, Lucasville, OH
Open every Friday and Saturday in October
Price: General Admission – $15 | Fast Pass $25
More info: Website | Facebook
The Orchard Haunted Attraction
Location: 2120 Nauvoo-Pond Creek Road, West Portsmouth, OH
Open Fridays and Saturdays in October.
Price: $10
More info: Website | Facebook
Pike County
Horror at Dogwood Pass
722 Adams Road, Beaver, OH
Open Fridays and Saturdays in October
Price: $20
More info: Facebook
Kentucky
Boyd County
Midnite Malice Haunted House
Location: 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland, KY
Open Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Sept. 23
Price: $10
More info: Facebook
Bogies Haunted House
Location: 1550 Wolohan Drive, Ashland, KY
Open every Friday and Saturday night in October
Price: $10
More info: Facebook
The Ties that Bind Historical Cemetery Walk
Location: 8252 Cannonsburg Rd, Catlettsburg, KY
Open Oct. 22, starting at 4 p.m.
Price unknown
More info: Facebook
Floyd County
Auxier Volunteer Fire Department Haunted Hayride
Location: The Old Golf Course at Jenny Wiley State Park, 419 Jenny Wiley Drive, Prestonsburg, KY
Open Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29
Price: $10
More info: Facebook
Creepy Creek Haunted House
Location: 378 Chestnut Grove, KY 114, Prestonsburg, KY (Middle Creek Fire Station No. 1)
Open Oct. 1 (Sensory Night), 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29
Price: $5 per person
More info: Facebook
Floyd Central High School Haunted House
Location: 651 Kentucky Route 680 West, Eastern, KY
Open Oct. 28-30
Price: $5
More info: Facebook
Greenup County
At the Park After Dark (Flatwoods Harvest Festival) – Haunted House and Escape Room
Location: Flatwoods City Park, 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY
Open Oct. 8
Price unknown
More info: Website | Facebook
R.C. Haunted Asylum
Location: 20 Antique Loop, South Shore, KY
Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 29
Price: $15
More info: Facebook
The West Russell Scarehouse
Location: 1119 Central Ave., Flatwoods, KY
Open Fridays and Saturdays in October
Price: $13
More info: Facebook
Johnson County
Van Lear Historical Society Haunted Museum
Location: 78 Miller’s Creek Road, Van Lear, KY
Open Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29
Price: $7
More info: Website | Facebook
Knox County
The Great Escape Corbin – Cabin in the Woods
Location: 1220 Master St Corbin, KY
Open through Oct. 31
Price: $25
More info: Website | Facebook
Lawrence County
Fallsburg Fearplex
Location: 5650 Highway 3 North, Louisa, KY
Open every Friday and Saturday night, Sept. 16-Oct. 30
Prices: Online Tickets – $20 | Onsite tickets- $25 | Speed Pass Online – $40 | Speed Pass Onsite – $45 | Parking – $3
More info: Website | Facebook
Lawrence County Fright Nights
Location: Lawrence County Wilderness Park, 77 Wilderness Road, Louisa, KY
Open Fridays and Saturdays in October
Price: $7
More info: Facebook
Letcher County
Mountain Mayhem
Location: 97 Tyler Lane, Whitesburg, KY
Opening night Oct. 8
Price unknown
More info: Facebook
Pike County
Hauntophobia 2022
Location: 40 Big Blue Springs Road, Ransom, KY 41558
Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16-Oct. 29
Price: Regular Admission – $23 (cash), $24 (card) | Fast Pass: $40 (cash), $42 (card)
More info: Website | Facebook