Hamilton County deputy remains unconscious, in critical condition 2 weeks after crash

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Two weeks after a crash in Anderson Township, a Hamilton County deputy remains unconscious and in critical condition.

Cpl. Adam McMillan, 42, was involved in a five-car crash on the night of Oct. 8. Since the crash, he has remained unresponsive at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Officials say McMillan was driving a marked sheriff’s cruiser when he crashed into a Metro bus at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township.

Following the collision, the Metro bus then struck a 2007 Toyota RAV4 that was stopped in a southbound lane of Eight Mile Road. This caused the RAV4 to be pushed backward and hit a 2013 Ford Focus, which was stopped in the left turn lane, as well as a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped in a southbound lane of Eight Mile Road.

The driver of the Metro bus was not seriously injured in the crash and neither were any of the other drivers.

McMillan was extricated from his vehicle by the Anderson Township Fire Department. The deputy was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of head trauma, where he remains.

Investigators said McMillan was not responding to a call when the crash happened.

Sheriff Jim Neil said McMillan is a 19-year veteran within the department, currently assigned to the Traffic Safety Section. He investigates crashes, Neil said, and performs a variety of tasks within the department.

“This is the career that he loves to perform, he loves to work in. He is a fourth-generation law enforcement– He loves being a deputy sheriff,” Neil said.

The sheriff said McMillan lives in the community he serves, a proud resident of Anderson Township.

“We’re praying for him. I want you to know he’s one of the good guys in the sheriff’s office – one of the good guys in law enforcement.”

Neil described McMillan as a kind individual, proud to serve his community.

“He has a smile that opens up to his heart. He’s one of those people you remember when you meet, and it all starts with that smile he has.”

The sheriff is asking for prayers from the community as his family struggles during a difficult time of uncertainty.

The McMillan family released a brief statement, saying “We do want to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of support we have received from the public, particularly Adam’s brothers and sisters at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Please continue to pray for Adam during this time.”

What led up to the crash at one of the area’s busiest intersections remains unclear. But Neil promised an extensive “top to bottom” investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500.