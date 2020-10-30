Halloween weather not so eerie this year

Mostly clear skies will lead to a bright Halloween. It will be a rare treat considering Dayton has seen rain seven of the last 10 spooky holidays.

The day will be off to a bone-chilling start with temperatures in the upper 20s. Freezing temperatures will kill sensitive plants. The Miami Valley will be off to a frosty start with clear skies early Saturday morning.

Things will thaw out with an afternoon high of 56 degrees. The normal Halloween high is 58 degrees. The average low is 40 degrees. Starting the day off below freezing is rare.

The last freezing low was 32 degrees in 2017. A low at or below freezing on Halloween has been recorded only 20 times over the last 127 years. That just over 15% of the time. The forecast low in Dayton is 28 tonight. Temperatures in the 20s are rarer at 6% of the records. 20 degrees is the coldest low recorded on Halloween in 1908.

Snow on Halloween is rare, but it happened last year. A trace of snow was picked up at the airport that evening. A trace of scary Halloween snow has been recorded on eight years which is only 6% since 1893. The most snow fell in 1993 when 0.4 inches was recorded on Halloween. The snow depth was up to two inches.

All-time records indicate measurable rain has fallen 48 of the last 127 years. Rain has fallen on Halloween 38% of the time, but that number is 70% over the last 10 years.

The good news is this year will be added to the dry records. Trick-or-Treating temperatures will start in the lower 50s and end in the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly clear with a light southeast breeze.

The full moon will be bright. It is the second one this month making it a blue moon. When looking at the moon you may notice mars just a little north and to the right.