AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 23-year-old was held at gunpoint and then had his car stolen.

According to police, the victim was confronted by four suspects wearing masks in the 900 block of Mull Avenue as he walked toward his apartment.

The victim tells police, one of the suspects held a gun to his head and ordered him not to move while the other suspects went through his pockets.

Police say the suspects got away with the victim’s keys, car, and other items.

The car was recovered a short time later in the area of Stadelman and Madison Avenues.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects. The victim was not injured in the incident.