Greene County reaches Orange Level 2 Public Health Emergency for first time since October, cases still decreasing

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday Greene County proudly announced that they had made progress in decreasing COVID cases. The county downgraded from a Red Level 3 Public Health Emergency (which means high COVID exposure) to a Orange Level 2 Public Health Emergency (which means people should use a high degree of caution when leaving the house).

“All of those things that we’ve been saying since day one of the pandemic, now we’re starting to see those efforts pay off,” said Laurie Fox, public information officer with Greene County Public Health. “There’s evidence that this works and there’s evidence in the vaccine.”

Fox says that the last time the county was at Orange Level 2 was more than 217 days ago, in October of 2020.

Greene county has more than 72,000 people with at least one shot, about 43 percent of the population. Greene County Public Health says COVID is spreading mostly in non-congregate settings right now but with health orders lifting in less than two weeks, extra caution should be taken especially if you’re not vaccinated.

“There’s likely to be some kind of a surge, so we’re going to be monitoring that and watching for that and continuing mitigation efforts if we can,” said Fox.

For more information on upcoming vaccine clinics in Greene County, click here.