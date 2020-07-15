Greene County Public Health announces guidelines for returning to school

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) announced its guidelines for reopening Greene County schools for the 2020-21 school year, which closely follow those put in place by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
General Guidelines
- Each district should make safety protocols and be transparent with all stakeholders by acknowledging the level of risk present to children and employees
- When possible, districts should be consistent between schools, though GCPH recognizes that each building has unique qualities that make that challenging
Symptom Assessment/Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis
- Students, teachers, staff, visitors and others that want to enter any school building should receive a daily health check prior to entering
- Anyone that shows symptoms of COVID-19 should stay at home
- Quarantine must be 10 days since symptoms appeared and three days without a fever
Positive COVID-19 Results Communication Guidance
- Specify to the parents that:
- Their child was potentially exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19
- Provide information regarding the symptoms and signs to look for
- Seek medical care from their medical provider as necessary
- Include any other pertinent information essential to the health and well-being of their child
Classroom Occupancy
- Classroom occupancy should be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the room and according to the states social distancing guidelines
- Face masks are recommended for all students in grade 3-12
- All school staff and volunteers must wear face masks
Visitors/Volunteers
- Visitors and volunteers should be discouraged from entering the school building
Restricted Activites
- Choir or choruses
- Field trips or overnight trips
- School dances or assemblies
- Library items should be removed from circulation for 72-hours after being returned
To review the full plan visit the Greene County’s Public Health website or read it below.
For more information on COVID-19, call Greene County’s COVID-19 Hotline at 937-374-5626, ODH’s call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Dayton coffee shop closes ‘out of an abundance of caution’ after employee gets fever
- Greene County Public Health announces guidelines for returning to school
- COVID-19 hospital data will go to White House before CDC
- ‘Hyperactive delirium’ seen in patients with COVID-19
- Germantown Pretzel Festival canceled