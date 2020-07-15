Greene County Public Health announces guidelines for returning to school

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) announced its guidelines for reopening Greene County schools for the 2020-21 school year, which closely follow those put in place by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

General Guidelines

  • Each district should make safety protocols and be transparent with all stakeholders by acknowledging the level of risk present to children and employees
  • When possible, districts should be consistent between schools, though GCPH recognizes that each building has unique qualities that make that challenging

Symptom Assessment/Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

  • Students, teachers, staff, visitors and others that want to enter any school building should receive a daily health check prior to entering
  • Anyone that shows symptoms of COVID-19 should stay at home
  • Quarantine must be 10 days since symptoms appeared and three days without a fever

Positive COVID-19 Results Communication Guidance

  • Specify to the parents that:
    • Their child was potentially exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19
    • Provide information regarding the symptoms and signs to look for
    • Seek medical care from their medical provider as necessary
    • Include any other pertinent information essential to the health and well-being of their child

Classroom Occupancy

  • Classroom occupancy should be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the room and according to the states social distancing guidelines
  • Face masks are recommended for all students in grade 3-12
  • All school staff and volunteers must wear face masks

Visitors/Volunteers

  • Visitors and volunteers should be discouraged from entering the school building

Restricted Activites

  • Choir or choruses
  • Field trips or overnight trips
  • School dances or assemblies
  • Library items should be removed from circulation for 72-hours after being returned

To review the full plan visit the Greene County’s Public Health website or read it below.

For more information on COVID-19, call Greene County’s COVID-19 Hotline at 937-374-5626, ODH’s call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

