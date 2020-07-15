Greene County Public Health announces guidelines for returning to school

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) announced its guidelines for reopening Greene County schools for the 2020-21 school year, which closely follow those put in place by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

General Guidelines

Each district should make safety protocols and be transparent with all stakeholders by acknowledging the level of risk present to children and employees

When possible, districts should be consistent between schools, though GCPH recognizes that each building has unique qualities that make that challenging

Symptom Assessment/Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Students, teachers, staff, visitors and others that want to enter any school building should receive a daily health check prior to entering

Anyone that shows symptoms of COVID-19 should stay at home

Quarantine must be 10 days since symptoms appeared and three days without a fever

Positive COVID-19 Results Communication Guidance

Specify to the parents that: Their child was potentially exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 Provide information regarding the symptoms and signs to look for Seek medical care from their medical provider as necessary Include any other pertinent information essential to the health and well-being of their child



Classroom Occupancy

Classroom occupancy should be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the room and according to the states social distancing guidelines

Face masks are recommended for all students in grade 3-12

All school staff and volunteers must wear face masks

Visitors/Volunteers

Visitors and volunteers should be discouraged from entering the school building

Restricted Activites

Choir or choruses

Field trips or overnight trips

School dances or assemblies

Library items should be removed from circulation for 72-hours after being returned

To review the full plan visit the Greene County’s Public Health website or read it below.

For more information on COVID-19, call Greene County’s COVID-19 Hotline at 937-374-5626, ODH’s call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.