Greater Dayton RTA CEO set to retire in April

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority’s CEO, Mark Donaghy, will retire after 45 years of public service having started as a bus driver and ended as an executive.

After 15 years in Dayton, and 45 years overall, Donaghy will retire effective April 1, 2021.

Donaghy began his career in 1976 as a driver for the Omaha Public School system in Nebraska. Throughout his career he’s held various leadership positions at other transit agencies, including Columbia Transit, Manchester Transit Authority, Missoula Urban Transportation District and the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky, or TANK, where he eventually became CEO.

He went to First Transit Inc. before joining Dayton RTA as CEO in 2006.

“It has been a privilege to serve with many great employees, board members and stakeholders in the Dayton Region over the past 15 years,” Donaghy said. “I am proud of my 45 years of service in the transportation industry and have been fortunate to have worked in nearly every aspect of it, starting as a bus driver in 1976 in Omaha and as a CEO for more than 30 years.”