CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Each year, the Social Security Administration releases the most popular baby names in the U.S., and, on Thursday, they broke down those popular names state by state.

Each state is given a table of the 100 most frequently-given names for male and female births in 2020 with the number of occurrences of each name. For example, "Liam" was the most popular male name in Ohio in 2020, with 607 Buckeye babies receiving the name last year.