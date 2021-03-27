Gorgeous today with sunshine, chance of showers tonight

Sunshine and warm temperatures are on tap for your Saturday. Tonight a cold front will bring in chances of showers and a few storms. Sunday may start out wet, but throughout the day winds will be gusty and temperatures will drop during the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 72

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, showers and a few storms late. Low 48

SUNDAY: Early morning showers, turning breezy and falling temperatures into the 40s. High 53

Expect an up and down week with temperatures. Highs will range from the mid 40s to around 70 and overnight lows will range from the mid 20s to the upper 40s. Chance of rain on Wednesday.