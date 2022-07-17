WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — An elderly woman was saved in Weirton after Good Samaritans noticed her home was on fire.

Chester Long was on his way to work from his home on Marland Heights when he passed a home on Woodlawn Way where it looked like smoke was coming out.

He circled around and instantly sprang into action. Long and another man repeatedly banged on the door to see if anyone was home.

Luckily they were able to get her out with no injuries. The Good Samaritans say the woman had no idea the home was on fire.

Weirton Fire Department was on scene and they say the fire started in the attic, there was a lot of smoke and water damage.

Crews on standby were Steubenville, Hannover, Follansbee, Hooverson Heights FD. One truck from Follansbee was on scene. The fire is under investigation.