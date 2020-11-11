Furniture company to help family that lost everything in moving truck fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A furniture company is helping a military family that lost all of their belongings in a moving truck fire.

Morris Furniture Co., Inc. said that they will match dollar for dollar what the Kenny family spends on home furnishings in their showroom.

Earlier this month, the family lost all of their belongings when a moving truck packed with their stuff caught fire. The family was moving from California to Ohio.

The furniture company said they will continue to match what the family spends until the end of this year.