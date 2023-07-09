DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The state of Indiana laid another police officer to rest on Friday, July 7.

Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith, 33, of Greenwood, Ind. was struck and killed during a police chase in June. Friday afternoon, a procession led to the gates of Crown Hill Cemetery in Greenwood.

Relatives, members of the community and law enforcement from across the country attended the services to pay their respects to the fallen state trooper.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spoke at Smith’s funeral, where he described his courageous oath by serving the state.

“Not only did Sergeant Smith swear an oath to protect and defend this country, but he swore a dual oath to protect defend the citizens of this great state,” Holcomb said.

“May we be strengthened by knowing his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Indiana National Guard Major General Dale Lyles said.

He served both as a state trooper and sergeant in the Indiana National Guard. Smith will be posthumously receiving military and police honors.