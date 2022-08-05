DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Wisconsin fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in a Dayton apartment complex Thursday morning.

The U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Aquille Lowe, 28, of Madison City.

During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.

Lowe was wanted by the Madison City Police Department for charges including homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon.

Lowe had been on the run since an arrest warrant was issued for him on July 29, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Lowe now awaits his court appearance for the above charges and is housed at the Montgomery County Jail.