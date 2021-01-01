Freezing rain early Friday morning across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A thin layer of ice will develop with freezing rain in the region. Expect roads to be very slick if you have to travel. Bridges and overpasses will be very hazardous.

The freezing rain will move across the Miami Valley from the southwest to the northeast. By noon temperatures will be above freezing, the rain will continue to fall, but we won’t have to deal with ice.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Montgomery, Preble, Greene, Warren, Butler, and Clinton County until 10 a.m.

Areas along and north of I-70 are under the Winter Weather Advisory from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. This includes Clark, Miami, Darke, Shelby, Champaign, Mercer, Logan, and Auglaize County as well as Wayne County, Indiana.

Ice accumulations will be around 0.1 inches or less. This will create a coating of ice on trees, that may be heavy enough to break small branches. A few power outages are possible. The bigger issue will be slippery roads. It is difficult to tell the difference between ice and water on the road, especially before the sun comes up. If you must travel use extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses. Expect slick spots on the roads through the advisory period.

The freezing rain is part of a large winter storm with Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Warnings from Texas to Maine. The low pressure centered over Texas will move NNE into Friday. As it does so, a warm front will begin to lift north creating the icy mess early Friday.

As this system moves north, temperatures will begin to warm. Dayton will see surface temperatures above freezing by 10 a.m. As temperatures climb above freezing we will just be tracking rain and the ice will melt. The high by Friday evening is 50 degrees. A rumble of thunder will even be possible in the afternoon.