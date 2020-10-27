Former city employee sentenced in Hobart Arena theft

Cheryl Terry entered a guilty plea earlier this month and waived her right to a grand jury on one count of third-degree felony theft in office. (Photo: Miami County Jail)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN)- A former Hobart Arena office manager was sentenced to 60 days in the Miami County Jail on Monday for the theft of approximately $267,000 of arena funds.

The Miami Valley Today reported Cheryl Terry entered a guilty plea earlier this month and waived her right to a grand jury on one count of third-degree felony theft in office. Terry began depositing cash funds in her personal bank accounts around the spring of 2017. Terry stole $10,642 in 2020; $100,835 in 2019; $95,877 in 2018; and $62,217 in 2017 for a total of $269,571, according to the newspaper.

Court documents showed the funds were used to pay for Terry’s daughter’s car payment, dining and other living expenses at her home in Texas.

Terry was sentenced to five years of community control, 40 hours of community service, payment of restitution and jail time. Terry must complete counseling, undergo a gambling addiction assessment and hold full-time employment following her release from jail.

The investigation began following a trash can fire in Director Ken Siler’s office last April. Terry admitted to starting the fire in retaliation for not receiving a raise. Terry worked for Hobart Arena for more than 20 years.

Following sentencing, Terry was sent to the Miami County Jail to begin her 60-day sentence.