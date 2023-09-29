VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Butler Township police officer was sentenced on Friday.

Former Butler Twp. Police Officer Todd Stanley will not be spending any time in jail for an incident that happened back in January.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge made it clear that while he believes Officer Stanley lost his temper during the incident, he never acted from a place of racial aggression. Stanley has denied accusations of racism in the case.

Stanley was ordered to pay a $500 fine, and was sentenced to 60 days of home detention with an ankle monitor. Officer Stanley will also have to pay reasonable medical expenses to Laticka Hancock. The 60 days will be counted toward his two years of probation, which the judge also ordered as part of his sentence.

Under Ohio state law, Stanley could have faced a maximum of 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The former officer was caught on camera punching Hancock in the head, while attempting to arrest her outside of a McDonalds in January.