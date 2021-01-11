Football Forecast: Ohio State kickoff at 70 degrees

The Buckeyes are preparing for a kickoff temperature around 70 degrees at the College Football Playoff Championship in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It’s been 15 months since the last time Ohio State started a game around 70 degrees. On Oct. 5, 2019, the high was 76 in Columbus. The Buckeyes beat the Rutgers 56-21.e

The last time Ohio State won the National Championship was in Arlington Texas. It was colder than the normal high which is 56 degrees. On Jan. 12, 2015, the high was 44 degrees and the low was 35 degrees. There was just a trace of rain, but that doesn’t really matter because the game is played indoors.

In 2003 the Buckeyes won the National Championship in Tempe, Arizona at the Fiesta Bowl. The high was 79 degrees on Jan. 3. It’s not quite as humid in the desert as it is in Florida.

Last year the Buckeyes lost to Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl when the high was 55 degrees on Dec 28, 2019.

The high was 69 degrees in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl win on Jan 1, 2021. Again this is inside a dome, so the outdoor weather doesn’t impact the game.

The late start to the season meant Ohio State played during the colder months. There was a high recorded at 72 degrees in Columbus on Nov. 11. Ohio State defeated the Rutgers 49-27. The game started at 7:30 p.m. so the temperature was in the mid to lower 60s by then.