Foodbank holding mass food distribution in Preble County

Eaton, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank Dayton is hosting a mass food distribution in Preble County.

The event is happening Friday, June 21 from 9-11 a.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton.

The Foodbank will distribute fresh produce and other products at no cost. CareSource is sponsoring the event.

“There are 4,950 individuals in Preble County alone who do not know where their next meal is coming from and we don’t want to see anyone go hungry in the Miami Valley,” Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, says. “With support from CareSource, The Foodbank looks forward to serving those in need through this mass distribution.”

The food will be given out to families free of charge.

