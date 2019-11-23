Five-vehicle crash causes several injuries

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – At least three people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Salem Avenue near Free Pike just after 1:15 pm.

According to regional dispatch, Harrison Township responded to the crash and two medics were on scene to assist with at least three injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

WDTN has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

