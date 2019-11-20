Five Rivers MetroParks seeks input on Wesleyan Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks is seeking input on future plans for Wesleyan MetroPark.

Five Rivers has held series of open houses to ask the community how they want their tax dollars used.

“These MetroParks, they’re not our MetroParks. They’re the community’s MetroParks,” Eric Sauer, ive Rivers MetroParks planning manager said.

Sauer said Wesleyan Park has grown in size over the years and that’s thanks to community input. They’re once again looking for help. This time, it’s to develop master plans for all their parks.

“Tell us what they like about the park, ideas that they’ve got for the parks going forward into the future.” Sauer said.

On Thursday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and then from 6 pm to 8 pm, the public is invited to Adventure Central to give their ideas for Wesleyan MetroPark.

“We’ve been developing each individual parks masterplan, how they’re connected to the neighborhood, how they’re connected to the region, and really working well together,” Sauer said.

The department has now completed 14 of 18 park masterplans as a result of open house meetings like this. The goal is to revisit those plans every five years.

“It’s really to keep those plans active, accurate and in the forefront of everyone’s mind,” Sauer said.

“Public meetings for Sugarcreek MetroPark and Taylorsville MetroPark early next year,” Sauer said.

Click here to provide your input or learn more about plans for other parks.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.