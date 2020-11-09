Five consecutive days above 70 degrees will tie the record

The record warm weather will continue on Tuesday.

The current record is 71 degrees. Storm Team 2 meteorologist forecast a high of 75 degrees on Nov. 10.

This will make five days in a row with temperatures at or above 70 degrees. 2020 will tie the 1975 and 1909 records.

The rare November warm streak is thanks to a high-pressure ridge that developed over the eastern half of the United States.

The latest 80-degree day on record was set on Nov. 8. This is the only 80-degree day ever recorded in Dayton during the month.

The National Weather Service records date back to 1893. At least one November day has reached 70 degrees 87 of the last 127 years.

This year we will see six days with a reading at or above 70 degrees by Nov. 10.

Nine is the record number of 70 degree days in Nov recorded in 1909. There were eight days in 1975, 1964, and 1931. Five days in the 70s in 1938 and 1902, and six days in 1990.

The record temperatures will come to an end after a cold front early Wednesday morning. High temperatures will return to the mid and upper 50s.

The month isn’t over yet. The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggests above normal temperatures are likely Nov. 17-23.