First Snow of the Season

The first snow storm of the season brought anywhere from an inch to as much as five inches of snow to the Miami Valley. You often hear us say that I-70 is the cutoff line between heavier snow to the north, and less snow to the south. This particular storm system did not follow that familiar pattern, as the heaviest snow fell in the eastern half of the Miami Valley, and lesser amounts were recorded in our western counties.

It may have been difficult to get an accurate measurement, because of the gusty wind causing drifting of the snow. The best way to get a good handle on a windy situation like that is to measure in a few different spots in your yard. Try to measure in spots that are open and away from tall objects, but sheltered from wind. You will want to measure shortly after the snow stops falling, to avoid lower totals caused by melting or compacting.

We started the month of November with some light snow, and just recorded a trace on November 1st. We did not see snow for the next 28 days, but finished the month with Monday’s storm, picking up 2.4”. This ended up being above the monthly average snowfall.



The system continued to drop snow as we began Meteorological Winter on December 1st. The Dayton International Airport picked up an additional 1.4” of snow Tuesday, putting the storm total at 3.2”. It was a decent first snow for the area.

In northeast Ohio, the lake effect snow machine was on in full force. A Winter Storm Warning was in effect as some spots picked up more than 20” of snow Tuesday.

This caused numerous roads and highways to shut down. The weight of the heavy, wet snow also caused countless trees to topple, and at times they crashed down onto powerlines. This caused tens of thousands of power outages in Northeast Ohio.

Today, high pressure is building in, and this will bring sunshine and dry conditions to all of Ohio. Snow will begin to melt, but is expected to refreeze tonight. Be alert for slick areas Thursday morning.