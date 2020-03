DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are investigating a fire at a home in Dayton.

Dayton Fire Department was called out to the home on the 2400 block of Lansing Drive just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Crews confirmed to 2 News on scene the fire started in the bathroom near the bedroom. The blaze was contained inside the home, and there was no outside damage. Authorities said a woman inside was killed along with her dog.

