Fire at Trotwood vacant house under investigation

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at a vacant home in Trotwood Thursday is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the house in the 6400 block of Nathaniel Street before 11 a.m. Thursday. Trotwood Fire told 2 NEWS on the scene they found a small fire inside and the flames were quickly contained.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

