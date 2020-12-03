Fire at Trotwood vacant house under investigation

Fire crews were called to the house in the 6400 block of Nathaniel Street around 11 a.m. Thursday. (WDTN Photo/Caleb Becker)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at a vacant home in Trotwood Thursday is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the house in the 6400 block of Nathaniel Street before 11 a.m. Thursday. Trotwood Fire told 2 NEWS on the scene they found a small fire inside and the flames were quickly contained.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

