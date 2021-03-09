Fight leads to shooting in bar parking lot

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A fight in a bar parking lot led to one shot being fired early Tuesday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired at the K9 Club on Germantown Pike just before 2 a.m.

Deputies said a fight broke out between several people. During the fight, a man fired one gunshot, leading to one person being grazed by the bullet.

Jefferson Township medics responded to the scene and said the person suffered a minor injury but did not seek further medical attention.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation and did not release details on if anyone was arrested from the altercation.

We have reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information on if any arrest were made and if the person who fired the shot will be facing faces.