FEMA partners with NAACP, releases new relief data

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA is connecting with the Dayton NAACP to give storm survivors better access to federal and local resources.

This comes as 1,400 storm survivors have gone in and out of FEMA recovery centers. In all, 2.5 million dollars has been distributed to more than 1,000 people.

Friday, the NAACP came out in support of FEMA. Saying they are hearing good things coming out of the community.

“They will make a telephone call to the citizens and then the very next day, they are actually meeting with out citizens,” said Dr. Derrick Foward, the Dayton NAACP President.

“Within 3-5 days, we’ve found that often times people get that money directly into their checking or saving account,” said Leo Skinner, an external affairs officer for FEMA.

Roughly 1,000 people are stuck in the FEMA application process because of insurance issues/ the long waiting game.

On Wednesday, July 10 FEMA will activate a pop-up recovery center in Harrison Township at the Inspiration Church.

The church is located at 2900 Philadelphia Dr and the event will run 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

One of the main reasons for this pop-up recovery center is the central location. And being that it’s in a church, the hope is that people will feel more at home as they get the help they are looking for.

This comes after FEMA established 4 disaster recovery centers in the Miami Valley. After the government got their footing in the region the NAACP approached FEMA about a community event to try to encourage storm survivors to step out of the shadows.

“Some people don’t have cellphones. Some people don’t have vehicles to make it out to the various centers that are around. So we figured if we had it at one central location, the church. The church would be good,” said Dr. Derrick Foward.

FEMA will have 8 disaster assistance teams on hand Wednesday, to help storm survivors navigate resources. Mental health resources will also be available.

“Several members of our church are displaced. Even today. It’s very important to have a place for them to come to. Not only to worship but also to find help,” said Pastor Corey Cunningham of Inspiration Church.

One of the primary focuses of the event is getting people one-on-one assistance. It’s simply easier to get questions answered that way. But half the battle is getting people to seek help.

“So many people are facing tornadic memories every time the wind blows. People are facing so many challenges,” said Cunningham.

FEMA claims it can take as little as 15 minutes to submit an application for disaster relief. Some storm survivors have told reporters directly that it can take more than an hour.

