DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Frost covered the grass early Wednesday morning. The low in Dayton fell to 29 degrees for the first time since April 22.

The normal low is 29 degrees on Dec. 6. The daily average low will remain in the 20s until March. 4.

Even though the normal low is 40 degrees today, freezing temperatures aren’t uncommon in November. The typical first freeze is Oct. 22.

On average we see 14 nights below freezing during Nov. In 1931 Dayton recorded the fewest nights below freezing at four. The most freezing nights were in 1976 with 27.

Last year we saw 10 freezing nights. In 2019 there were 17.

This year La Nina conditions have developed with equatorial sea surface temperatures below normal in the Pacific Ocean.

We saw La Nina conditions present last November. There were 10 days with low temperatures below freezing. The average temperature for the month was above normal at 48.5 degrees. The normal average temperature is 44.1 degrees.

This year temperatures are expected to be about normal in the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Areas north of Greenville and Yellow Springs have a low chance to see the monthly average come out above normal.

Looking back at previous years where La Nina returned after ENSO Neutral conditions were present during the summer three of five years similar years presented above normal temperatures in November. 14 is the average number of nights below freezing.

The current ENSO pattern is very similar to 2008. That year we saw 17 nights below freezing and an average temperature of 40 degrees.

