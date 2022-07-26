(WJW) — By midnight on Tuesday someone could be hundreds of millions of dollars richer.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot, that has climbed to the third largest in the game’s history, is Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

The current winnings are estimated at $810 million, with a cash value of $470.1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. This latest jackpot continues to climb as people all across the country and here in Northeast Ohio are taking notice.

Mega Millions tickets are $2.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, according to the Ohio Lottery. But, thousands are willing to play the odds.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won back in 2018. That jackpot was more than $1.5 billion.