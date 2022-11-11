Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Department of Justice has appealed a ruling involving student loan forgiveness to a federal court of appeals.

President Biden has been working to provide financial relief for students with debt. The president’s plan was providing billions of dollars in loan forgiveness.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden Administration’s student debt forgiveness policy, ruling that it goes beyond the authority of the Education Department.

The debt cancellation program has been on pause from a separate lawsuit brought by six other states.

Executive Director of Financial Aid, Kim Jeneratte, at Cedarville University believes this case could make it all the way to the Supreme Court.

“Those who are filing the lawsuit are looking at this as a breach of responsibility by the executive branch and we could see this go all the way up to the Supreme Court,” Jeneratte said.