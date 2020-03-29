FDA limits use of Battelle Technology, DeWine disappointed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted said in a press relese that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided to limit the use of Battelle Technology’s surgical mask sterilization system, authorizing the Columbus-based non-profit to only sterilize 10,000 a day.

Battelle calls this machine the CCDS Critical Care Decontamination System™, which is intended to decontaminate N95 respirators that are currently in short supply around the world.

Gov. Mike DeWine made a public appeal to the FDA during his COVID-19 coronavirus briefing on Saturday, March 28. He asked that it green light Battelle Technology’s new sterilization system so that could clean 160,000 surgical masks a day.

“The FDA’s decision to severely limit the use of this life-saving technology is nothing short of reckless,” said DeWine. “Battelle’s innovative technology has the capability to protect healthcare professionals and first responders in Ohio and across the country, but in this time of crisis, the FDA has decided not to support those who are risking their lives to save others.

DeWine said that he was disappointed by this development and that he was stunned the FDA would decline to protect America’s frontline workers in this time of need.

The decision to limit Battelle also means that the non-profit can only sterilize the 10,000 masks in Columbus. This prevents it from sending its machines to other states as it intended. States like New York and Washington, as well as Washington D.C. and the Virginia/Maryland areas.

DeWine and Husted said in the release that they plan to continue fighting for increased use of Battelle’s sterilization system.