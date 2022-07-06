POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a teenage boy are dead in Powell, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were found in a home on the 9200 block of Creighton Drive Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m., both apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities were notified by a family member who went to the home to pick up the teenager, the sheriff’s office said.

Jeff Balzer, a chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, said they do not believe there is a threat to the community at this point.

“There’s no one that we know of that’s out there in the community,” Balzer said.

Initial reports said the deceased were father and son, but Balzer did not confirm the relationship between the two victims, saying only that they were related.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the deaths may be the result of a murder-suicide, but that the incident will continue to be investigated.

“You can’t just look at a scene and instantly come up with what it is,” Balzer said. “Our detectives, we’ve got some very seasoned and very talented detectives. They have a decent idea, but we want to let the evidence show what actually occurred.”

The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of the victims.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the incident.

“We don’t handle a large number of homicides every year,” Balzer said. “We work pretty closely with BCI, so when we come across one, with more than one victim especially, we default to calling our partner BCI.”

Balzer said the sheriff’s office wants to see a full investigation through to the end to bring peace to the family and the community.

“Most of Delaware County, we’re fairly fortunate, but like any other place, we’re not immune to violence and on this night, it struck Delaware County,” Balzer said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.