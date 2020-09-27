Fatal Crash at West National Rd and SR 235 in Bethel Twp.

NEW CARLISLE, OHIO (WDTN) – One person has died and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash, according to Bethel Twp. Fire Department.

The crash happened in New Carlisle this morning around 9:30 a.m. at West National Road and SR 235.

The initial report indicated a person driving a pickup truck was ejected and airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital.

The other person driving a car was trapped inside. Once released from the vehicle, they were also taken to the hospital by ground medics.

The crash remains under investigation.

