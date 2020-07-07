‘Farmers to Families’, local churches host food giveaways throughout July

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several pastors in the Dayton community have created a consortium of churches who are hosting food giveaways throughout the month of July.

The first of these “Farmers to Families Food Giveaways” is Tuesday, July 7, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Freedom Faith Baptist Church.

The second will be on Thursday, July 9, during the same hours at the same location. There are four more planned after that.

For more information about the food giveaways, visit the events Facebook page.

