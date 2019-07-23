Family urges for help in locating person of interest in teen shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of an 18-year-old Dayton man.

Around 1 am on June 9, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Daleview Avenue and Wampler Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, officials found a gunshot victim, Tinsley, in the 4100 block of Daleview Avenue. He was later pronounced dead.

Tinsley’s mother Chandra described her son as silly and positive. Most of all, she said he gave the best hugs. Chandra said she remembers her son’s last embrace.

“I gave him a one-armed hug and he said ‘Mah, uh uh. You can’t do that. You got to give me two arms’,” Chandra said.

Tinsley was a football player at Ohio Dominican University. He had two brothers, one of which was his twin. Chandra said, his shooting has changed the once family of five’s dynamic.

“We’re all broken and trying to heal,” she said.

Dayton police have named a 16-year-old as a person of interest. The teen is described as a white male, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 2 News is choosing not to identify the teen because of his age.

“You should have thought before you pulled that trigger. You took a good guy,” Chandra said when asked what she would say to the person who killed her son.

Police have not been able to track him down yet.

Detective Zachariah Hastings with the Dayton Police Department said, “He should know that it’s only a matter of time until he’s brought to justice.”

Hastings said it is in the teen’s best interest to turn himself in. There is already a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a robbery.

“When police come into contact with him, he’s going to be going to jail anyways. So, it’s just a matter of time,” Hastings said.

Tinsley’s family says someone out there knows where the suspect is. For his mother, its painful knowing her son’s killer is still walking free.

“Please just let us know or let the law know what you know,” Chandra said.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.