Fairborn City Schools says parents must transport kids to, from school

FAIRBORN, Oh. (WDTN) — Fairborn City Schools says parents of traditional students must transport their students to and from school Wednesday.

The district says it is actively working with Transportation this morning but it does not have enough drivers to cover routes.

The notice was posted on the school’s Facebook page around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It comes after FCS moved to virtual learning Monday after 22 bus drivers were absent from work, allegedly giving last-minute notice in many of the cases.

In a press release, Superintendent Gene Lolli said that the district is looking into whether “the actions by certain absent bus drivers amount to an unauthorized strike.”

The district did hold in-person classes Tuesday.

This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update it as more information becomes available.