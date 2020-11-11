Factory Road at U.S. 35 to close Thursday

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Factory Road at U.S. 35 will close at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 until 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 for paving operations.

According to ODOT, traffic will be detoured to Orchard Lane and Yellow Brick Road. Signs will alert drivers of the work zone. This is part of the U.S. 35 Superstreet project.

For additional information regarding the project, please visit the U.S. 35 Superstreet project page.