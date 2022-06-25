BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — Members of the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club will demonstrate their ability to communicate in a national amateur radio exercise this weekend.

The event is Field Day, an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, The National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States.

Hams from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.

Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.

Some hams will also use the radio stations set up in their homes or taken to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families. Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels, and batteries to power their equipment.

This year’s event is also noteworthy given that a particularly active hurricane season is predicted. “Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” Ray Hitt, Field Day coordinator for BARC, said.

“Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others,” Hitt added.

According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the US, and an estimated three million worldwide. Anyone can become a licensed amateur radio operator. BARC supports efforts to help anyone to get involved.



Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service are developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and even contributing to international goodwill. BARC members will show this capability by quickly setting up radio stations in the park with the ability to communicate worldwide.



The public is invited to visit Field Day from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 25 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 in and around Shelter No. 1 in Sackett-Wright Park.

For more information about Field Day, contact Hitt at hittra@gmail.com or 937-848-4547.