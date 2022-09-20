EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating after a 16-month-old girl allegedly overdosed twice in two days.

“Her life has barely begun and already she has been treated two times for overdoses. We are very concerned,” said Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright.

According to Euclid police reports obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, the first incident happened Sept. 8 and the second on Sept. 9.

On Sept. 8, a family member called 911 saying the baby passed out.

The report states the child’s “life was saved by the fire department” and the little girl was given two doses of Narcan.

On Sept. 9, police were called to the hospital after the girl was brought back in because she was having breathing problems.

“Investigation concluded that the infant was treated for an overdose due to an exposure to an unknown substance,” the report states. The report noted hospital staff gave the baby two doses of Naloxone.

“This situation could have turned tragic,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “Thank God for the quick response from police, fire and medical personnel.”

Police say the child is OK.

A felony child endangering charge was filed against Alfonzo Tavon Neal.

“Mr. Neal spoke to detectives and said he wouldn’t turn himself in Friday because he had Browns tickets for Sunday,” Cutwright said. “We are continuing to search for him. The life of a child is nearly taken due to his behavior, due to his actions.”

If anyone knows where Neal is located, they are asked to call Euclid police detectives as soon as possible.