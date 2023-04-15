RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — The city of Richmond and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provided updated information about the process of removing debris in the community.

On Saturday morning, the city of Richmond advised that contractors from the EPA are currently looking for, marking and removing debris from Monday’s fire at the recycling facility. Schools that have been impacted will be cleared first.

Professionals that have knowledge of asbestos are wearing protective gear to collect the materials found on the searches until the results of the sample is returned. The professionals are being safe by wearing the protective gear. As the risk for asbestos decreases, the amount of protective gear worn will be minimized, according to the city of Richmond.

Contractors will be moving away from the schools once they are deemed clear and will move more towards the residential areas.

“Impacted schools will be cleared of debris first. Contractors will begin on ground level and may deploy drones to search rooftops for additional debris,” the city says. “After school grounds are cleared, these contractors will begin removing debris from residential properties, parks and/or public areas, and businesses.”

If you are concerned asbestos may be on your property, you are asked to pick up your phone and dial 1-765-973-9000 to provide your information. The EPA will contact you with a request to get more information from you and mark your address to let the crews know where your property is located.

“It is essential not to remove or disturb any debris believed to be from the fire as these materials may contain asbestos, a substance which releases microscopic fibers when disturbed,” Richmond says.

Officials have not yet lifted the evacuation order and people are still asked to stay away from the area. Residents are encouraged to prohibit mowing their lawn over the risk of potentially spreading the asbestos materials, causing the clean-up process to be more difficult.