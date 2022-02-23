ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood Police say a 10-year-old boy who went missing from his home Tuesday night is found.

Englewood Police tell 2 News Mason “Mace” Blackburn went missing in Union near North Main Street and Concord Farm Road around 9:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a gray shirt, black jacket, and checkered shoes. He stands at 4′ 4″.

Police say his mother reported him missing and are calling his disappearance “unusual.” Right now, they say their main concern is finding him as the weather gets colder overnight.

He has since been located.