Englewood hosts opening ceremonies for Little League Challenger Field

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Englewood held an opening ceremony for The Englewood Little League Challenger Field on Saturday.

The new field is at Centennial Park, and has been retro-fitted with artificial turf to accommodate people who have disabilities, ensuring they can enjoy America’s favorite pastime. The Little League Challenger Program works to help kids with physical and intellectual challenges play ball.

“What I would call this is the field of smiles when you really watch these kids play, and a lot of these kids maybe didn’t have a chance to play this game before this,” said Englewood Little League President Pete Bardonaro.

“I grew up loving this game of baseball, and so did all the board members that we have as well. So, being able to give this back to the kids and let them enjoy it, and just watch their smiles all day long has been incredible,” said Bardonaro.

The project is supported by The City of Englewood, Englewood Little League, The Northmont Education Foundation, and Montgomery County.