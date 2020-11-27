El Meson only serves carry-out meals to ensure safety of staff & customers

"Money will always come back, opportunities will always come back but our loved ones won't."

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– For the first time on a major holiday, 450 seats at El Meson were empty the entire day. But, it was because the owners came up with a different plan to make ends meet and keep everyone healthy.”

“Money will always come back, opportunities will always come back but our loved ones won’t,” said El Meson General Manager Bill Castro. “Thanksgiving is all about what we have and not what we don’t have and I think all of us this year have had that challenge.”

El Meson’s General Manager Bill Castro says he has a different outlook on life this Thanksgiving. With Montgomery county moving to Purple Level 4, he decided all restaurant sales will be curbside and no dining. Castro says making ends meet has been difficult but his priority is ensuring his staff members make it home to their families and are healthy.

“We’ve made it eight months, we’re going into 2021 and we’re optimistic that all of us as a community are going to make that difference, make that challenge and come out the other side,” said Castro.

People were able to drive up, get their order and take it home all through contactless pickup. Residents who ordered carryout from El Meson say this Thanksgiving definitely felt different.

“We’re doing a small celebration at home, my father is 95, my brother and myself so we’ve kept it small and minimized the hassle,” said Dayton Resident Rob.

Being a fourth generation family, El Meson owners said choosing to do carryout only was an easy decision when it came to keeping their family, customers and front line workers safe during the pandemic.

“We need to also thank the first responders, all those doctors, nurses, everyone that has had that type of intensity to save you, save your family and to be on that, they’re the people we should be thanking today,” said Castro.