East Dayton community asks for help converting convenience store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former convenience store on Xenia Avenue on the east end of Dayton has been an eye sore and trouble spot for years. Now, East End Community services is working to convert the old shop into a community asset.

On Saturday, a big clean up will jump start renovations on the building.

“We have a lot of old fixtures, some roof leaks, we’ve got some mold, old insulation and some walls that need torn out,” Jim Barrett, a neighbor involved in the project. He lives right next door to the property.

Barrett is looking forward to bringing this store back to life.

“This project really is a pivot point for bringing in some vitality and some good stuff back to Xenia Avenue,” Barrett said.

Barrett envisioned the new health food market as a place to meet for coffee with a neighbor or pick up fresh local produce. Neither are possible in the area today.

“It’s a real opportunity for this to be a bright spot rather than a dark spot,” Barrett said.

This grassroots effort will require time from volunteers. Those willing to help gut the site and prepare it for its new purpose are asked to meet at the store location, at 405 Xenia Avenue on Saturday at 9 a.m. Cleanup will go on until 3 p.m. Click here for details.

“If you got work gloves, bring those. If you got eye protection, bring those. If you got dust masks, those will be helpful,” Barrett.

Barrett said the change to this store can help attract economic and population growth.

“A healthy market in the neighborhood. There’s a good quality elementary school here and they might consider this a place that they want to live,” Barrett said.

He hopes this store is a good catalyst for more to come.

East End Community Services is still accepting donations for the East End Community Market. Click here to make a contribution.

