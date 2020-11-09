DPS students go back to in-person learning Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools are welcoming students back to the classroom Monday.

The district said several safety measures have been put in place to protect students and staff. The measures include installation of plexiglass, one-way staircases and frequent cleaning and sanitizing.

All students and staff will have their temperatures checked upon arrival. Hallways and staircases will have one-way lanes and floor markings to help students maintain a six-foot distance.

Desks will be at least six feet apart and face forward. Lunch will be served in cafeterias with plexiglass installed between each seat. In elementary schools, teachers will change classrooms rather than students.

Face masks are required. Visitors will not be permitted.

For more information about the safety measures, visit www.dpsrestart.com/faq