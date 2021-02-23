DPS, DPD talk school zone and bus safety

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – With many of Dayton Public Schools students returning full time to in-person class on March 1st, this makes it almost a full year where children haven’t been in school for 5 days of instruction.

Due to the gap of time with students not in that setting, Dayton Public Schools and Dayton Police Department have teamed up to discuss school bus safety and law, pedestrian safety, and school zone speed limits. “There will be more buses, cars, and pedestrians throughout Dayton during morning and afternoon commutes,” said DPS Chief of Safety and Security, Truancy and Hearings Richard E. Wright II.

Wright says along with the additional traffic, more school zone speed changes will be happening twice a day…as students arrive and leave school buildings. Paying extra attention behind the wheel is another key note Wright wants drivers to acknowledge.

“It’s also imperative that motorists follow all school zone and bus laws…and don’t drive while distracted,” said Wright. Along with Wright, Lt. James Mullins of DPD encourages drivers be patient and practice caution when following a school bus.

“When they have those red flashers on…that means to stop. That doesn’t mean go around them, On a 2 lane road you need to stop completely for that bus. Let the children get on get off safely. Once those lights are off it’s safe to go around,” said Lt. Mullins.

Along with school zone and bus safety, students contracting COVID-19 in enclosures like a bus is also a concern. “Parents need to make sure they (children) understand the precautions that need to be take,” said Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health Supervisor Dan Suffoletto. Suffoletto says things like a tightly sealed mask, opening bus windows, one person per seat, and wearing hand sanitizer are key in virus prevention.



